Fort Worth murder suspect caught in El Paso, missing 7-month-old baby found safe

The Brief Elijah Perez was arrested in El Paso and faces murder charges after his partner was found dead in her Fort Worth apartment. The couple's 7-month-old son was missing for days before being dropped off at a relative's home in New Mexico; he has since been reunited with Sanchez’s mother. Perez is being held on a $500,000 bond as the victim's family seeks legal custody of the infant and raises funds for funeral expenses.



An arrest has been made in relation to a woman who was murdered in her apartment near the 7300 block of Harris Parkway in Fort Worth.

Local perspective:

The family believes all of this started last Sunday after 26-year-old Talia Sanchez and the father of her child, 27-year-old Elijah Jordan Jacobo, also known as Elijah Perez, got into an argument.

Elijah Jordan Jacobo Perez

After not hearing from Talia Sanchez for days, her family began to worry. Her family says her mom was able to track her phone to her job and found it hidden behind a pillar in the parking garage.

On Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026 at 11:53 a.m. Fort Worth police were called to do a welfare check but couldn’t get inside to look for Sanchez.

Talia Sanchez (Courtesy: Sanchez Family)

After getting a warrant, the police were able to get inside and found that Sanchez was dead.

Dig deeper:

The family says Sanchez’s 7-month-old baby, Levi, was nowhere to be found before baby Levi was returned to the home of Talia Sanchez’s mom on Saturday morning.

Baby Levi (Courtesy: Sanchez Family)

Sanchez’s family says they received a call from Perez’s father that he dropped off the baby at their home in New Mexico.

The father, Elijah Perez, was arrested in El Paso.

What they're saying:

"This is believed to be a domestic-related incident, and with all the information that homicide gathered at the scene, they were able to share that information with other law enforcement agencies, which ultimately led to the capture of the suspect," said Officer Cynthia Woods.

Talia Sanchez’s family says she was a bright young woman who would have never left her son and would have chosen him every time if she’d had the chance.

Knowing something wasn’t right, Sanchez’s sister, Teresa Lovitt, reached out to ask what was going on.

"Talia never responded back to the message. And Elijah called Venus back and said, 'Oh, she's calmed down now'," said Lovitt. "Elijah's father had reached out to my sister, well, to my sister's husband, to ask 'Where's Talia? What's going on?'"

Baby Levi was taken into the care of CPS in New Mexico but is now back at home with Sanchez’s mother.

"We'll tell him the truth gently, as kindly as we can, but we need him to know that his mother didn't choose this, that she would have desperately chosen him every time," said Lovitt.

"She would want us to be happy, and so we're not going to allow ourselves to be pulled into all the ugly, the evilness, of what he did."

What's next:

Sanchez’s family is raising money to help cover funeral expenses as well as legal representation for baby Levi as his grandparents fight to secure legal custody of him.

Perez has been booked into the El Paso County Jail. He is facing murder charges. His bond has been set to $500,000.