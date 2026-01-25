Dallas Mavs game vs. Bucks postponed due to winter storm

article

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks' Sunday game against the Milwaukee Bucks has been postponed due to the winter storm in North Texas. Mavericks players and personnel were able to board their plane to Milwaukee but were unable to leave due to the inclement weather. No rescheduled date has been announced for the contest.



The North Texas winter storm has caused a Dallas Mavericks game to be postponed.

What we know:

The Mavericks were unable to leave Dallas on Sunday due to the winter storm hitting North Texas.

The team was able to board their flight, but the plane was unable to take off to Wisconsin for the game due to the inclement weather.

Their game against the Milwaukee Bucks was scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. central time.

What we don't know:

A rescheduled date for the game has not been announced.

The backstory:

Despite the winter storm hitting North Texas hard on Saturday, the Mavericks' home contest against the Lakers went on as scheduled on Saturday.

The Lakers won 116-110 in Luka Dončić's second game back in Dallas since his trade to the Lakers in February 2025.

Several entrances to the American Airlines Center were closed for that game due to the extreme cold outside.

Fans leaving last night's game on DART were subjected to long lines, as you can see below.

What's next:

The Mavs' next game is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 28, in Dallas against the Minnesota Timberwolves.