Dallas shooting: Gunman remains at large after fight leads to shooting at 7-Eleven

Published  March 13, 2026 6:29am CDT
The Brief

    • A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot during a physical fight at a 7-Eleven on East R.L. Thornton Freeway just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
    • The suspect fled the scene immediately following the gunfire and remains at large as Dallas police continue their search.
    • Investigators have not yet released a description of the shooter or the identity of the victim, who is expected to survive his injuries.

DALLAS - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a fight at an East Dallas 7-Eleven on Thursday night, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call just before 11 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 8200 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital. While his injuries are considered serious, investigators say he is expected to survive.

Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

Dig deeper:

Detectives believe an argument between the victim and another man escalated into a physical fight before the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided a description of the shooter. It remains unclear if investigators have identified a specific suspect in the case.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the shooting.

