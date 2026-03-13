Dallas shooting: Gunman remains at large after fight leads to shooting at 7-Eleven
DALLAS - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a fight at an East Dallas 7-Eleven on Thursday night, according to police.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a shooting call just before 11 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 8200 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital. While his injuries are considered serious, investigators say he is expected to survive.
Dig deeper:
Detectives believe an argument between the victim and another man escalated into a physical fight before the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided a description of the shooter. It remains unclear if investigators have identified a specific suspect in the case.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the shooting.