Dallas shooting: Gunman remains at large after fight leads to shooting at 7-Eleven

The Brief A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot during a physical fight at a 7-Eleven on East R.L. Thornton Freeway just before 11 p.m. Thursday. The suspect fled the scene immediately following the gunfire and remains at large as Dallas police continue their search. Investigators have not yet released a description of the shooter or the identity of the victim, who is expected to survive his injuries.



A man is in serious condition after being shot during a fight at an East Dallas 7-Eleven on Thursday night, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call just before 11 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 8200 block of East R.L. Thornton Freeway. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital. While his injuries are considered serious, investigators say he is expected to survive.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

Dig deeper:

Detectives believe an argument between the victim and another man escalated into a physical fight before the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided a description of the shooter. It remains unclear if investigators have identified a specific suspect in the case.