Tarrant County murder suspect on the run after cutting off ankle monitor

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The Brief Murder suspect Lisa Mitchell is on the run after allegedly cutting off her court-ordered ankle monitor while on bond for a fentanyl overdose case. Authorities said Mitchell may still be in the Fort Worth area or could have fled using personal connections. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her arrest; the public is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers immediately if she is spotted.



The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a murder suspect who allegedly cut off her court-ordered ankle monitor and is on the run.

What we know:

According to the North Richland Hills Police Department, Lisa Mitchell was one of three people charged with murder last year in a case out of North Richland Hills involving a fentanyl overdose.

Mitchell bonded out of the Tarrant County jail and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. However, she recently cut off that ankle monitor and is believed to have fled the area.

She’s now wanted and facing added charges for violating her bond conditions.

What you can do:

Mitchell is described as a 35-year-old female with brown hair who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 230 pounds.

While she could still be in the Fort Worth area, she also has the means and connections to flee the area, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who spots her is encouraged to call 911 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 or www.469tips.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.