Dallas Mavericks trading for PJ Washington from Hornets, sources say

Dallas Mavericks
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 27: P.J. Washington #25 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court in the third quarter during their game against the Utah Jazz at Spectrum Center on January 27, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO US

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly making a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for PJ Washington. 

According to reports, the Mavs are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick for Washington.

The first-round pick is reportedly "lightly-protected," and the Mavs are getting two second-round picks back.

The 6'7" 25-year-old is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season after re-signing with the Hornets this past offseason.

Washington went to Lone Star High School in Frisco for a time, so he is returning to North Texas.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks Coverage

This is the second trade the Mavericks have made before the trade deadline. They reportedly acquired power forward/center Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards.

The NBA Trade Deadline is 2 p.m. central time.

Trades are no longer permitted during the season after that point.