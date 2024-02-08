Dallas Mavericks trading for PJ Washington from Hornets, sources say

article

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly making a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for PJ Washington.

According to reports, the Mavs are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick for Washington.

The first-round pick is reportedly "lightly-protected," and the Mavs are getting two second-round picks back.

The 6'7" 25-year-old is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season after re-signing with the Hornets this past offseason.

Washington went to Lone Star High School in Frisco for a time, so he is returning to North Texas.

This is the second trade the Mavericks have made before the trade deadline. They reportedly acquired power forward/center Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards.

The NBA Trade Deadline is 2 p.m. central time.

Trades are no longer permitted during the season after that point.