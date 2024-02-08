Dallas Mavericks nearing trade for Daniel Gafford, sources say

The Dallas Mavericks are making moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Mavericks agreed on the framework of deal to trade Richaun Holmes to the Washington Wizards for power forward/center Daniel Gafford, according to multiple sources.

The final trade package may include additional players and picks.

Gafford has averaged 10.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for the Wizards this season.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Washington Wizards dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The 6'10" 25-year-old is expected to help the Mavericks with defense and rebounding, which have both struggled this season.

The Mavericks are currently 28-23, good for the 8th seed in the West.

The team may not be done making deals.

The NBA Trade Deadline is 2 p.m. central time.

Trades are no longer permitted during the season after that point.