Dallas Mavericks officially name Dusty May as new head coach

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks officially announced Dusty May as the franchise's new head coach on Tuesday afternoon. May joins the Mavericks from the University of Michigan, whom he led to an NCAA National Championship this past season. May replaces Jason Kidd, who the Mavs mutually parted ways with on May 19.



Dusty May has officially been named the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, per a team press release.

What they're saying:

"I am honored to join the Dallas Mavericks organization," said May. "This is one of the most respected franchises in professional sports, with passionate fans, a talented roster, and a clear commitment to building a championship organization. I am grateful to Patrick Dumont, Masai Ujiri, and the Mavericks organization for this opportunity, and I look forward to helping bring another championship to the city of Dallas."

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - MARCH 26: Newly appointed head men's basketball coach Dusty May of the University of Michigan looks on before a press conference at Junge Family Champions Center on March 26, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Get Expand

"We set out to find a leader who embodies the values we want to define our organization," said Dallas Mavericks President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri. "Dusty has won at every stage of his career because of his ability to build. He develops players, creates accountability, and brings people together around a shared standard of excellence. His work ethic is extraordinary, and his teams consistently reflect his values. When you study his journey, you see someone who has earned every opportunity through preparation, discipline, humility, and an unwavering commitment to improvement. We believe those qualities make him the right leader for the Dallas Mavericks."

"Dusty represents the type of leader we want guiding this franchise," said Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont. "He has demonstrated throughout his career that success is built through preparation, character, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His leadership style, ability to develop people, and championship mindset align with the vision we have for the Dallas Mavericks. We are thrilled to welcome Dusty, his wife Anna, and their sons Jack, Charlie, and Eli to the Mavericks family."

By the numbers:

May comes to the Mavericks from the University of Michigan, whom he led to the 2026 NCAA National Championship. In his two season in Ann Arbor, May guided the Wolverines to a 64-13 record.

In his prior stint as the head coach at Florida Atlantic University, May guided the Owls to a Final Four in 2023 and multiple NCAA tournament berths.

May began his coaching experience under Bob Knight at Indiana. He's also coached at USC, Eastern Michigan, Murray State, Alabama-Birmingham, Louisiana Tech and Florida.

Dig deeper:

May comes in as the replacement for Jason Kidd, who the Mavericks parted ways with in late May.

He's the first big hire under Masai Ujiri, who was hired as the team's new President of Basketball Operations in early May.

This will be May's first stint as an NBA head coach.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 28: A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on December 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 118-110. NOTE Expand

What's next:

The Mavericks will introduce May at a press conference at a later date.