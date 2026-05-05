New Mavs president Masai Ujiri wants to "bring calm" to Dallas after turbulent era

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks introduced Masai Ujiri, their new Team President, to the media on Tuesday afternoon. Ujiri said he wants to "bring calm" to the organization after a turbulent losing season a year after trading franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić. The new basketball leader also pointed to his excitement about building the team around "little prince" Cooper Flagg, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.



The Mavs' new front office leader has designs on bringing calm and winning back to Dallas after a turbulent era.

Masai Ujiri introductory press conference

What they're saying:

"Papa has to work!"

The Mavs' introductory press conference for new Team President Masai Ujiri started on a humorous note, as Ujiri's young son interrupted the press conference wanting to play with his father.

"Boy, messing up my game," Ujiri remarked after his son was carried off-stage.

Ujiri's first comments referenced the turbulent season the team just endured and how he wants to change that.

"I hope to bring calm. I hope to bring to this place winning. Yes, we want to get back to winning," Ujiri said. "This is a winning organization. We want to get back. I know the fan base wants that."

"I know the organization wants that and no leadership wants that. I know the NBA wants that I'm hoping, you know, I'm praying and that's to tell you guys that I am here, and I know that winning is my drive and winning is going to be the drive."

"We have a little prince"

Ujiri was asked about the controversial Luka Dončić trade, saying he understands ongoing fan frustration but expects greatness around new franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg.

"I always say in Africa, we say when kings go, kings come, and the king went," Ujiri said. "And we have a little prince here, now we're gonna turn into a king."

Flagg was named the NBA Rookie of the Year last week after averaging 21 points per game in his rookie season, while chipping in 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

According to the NBA, Flagg is the first rookie to lead his team in total pints, rebounds, assists and steals since Michael Jordan in 1984-85.

Flagg also became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50+ points, dropping 51 points against the Orlando Magic in April.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on as Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: Expand

Up to the challenge

The Mavericks don't have the most picks to work with in this upcoming NBA Draft. Ujiri says the team will look through every possible venue to improve the team.

We have to find the nuance in this game and whether it's free agency, draft picks," Ujiri said. "It is my job, it is our job to continue to build these young players on this team."

Arena update

Mavs principal owner Patrick Dumont gave an update about the team's search for a new arena location during Tuesday's press conference.

"Our goal is to build a new home for the Dallas Mavericks. That will be our home for the next 40 years inside the city of Dallas. So we're committed to the city of Dallas," Dumont said. "We want to create something that's great for our fans and that is the home of our team for the future."