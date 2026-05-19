Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd mutually agree to part ways

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks announced they have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Jason Kidd. Kidd had been the head coach of the Mavs since 2021, taking the team to two Western Conference Finals and the 2024 NBA Finals. The Mavericks said they have begun a comprehensive search to find their next head coach.



The Dallas Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday evening.

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 3: Head Coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on April 3, 2026 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downlo Expand

Jason Kidd out as Mavs head coach

What we know:

The team announced that it has mutually agreed to part ways with Kidd in a press release on Tuesday.

The release stated the team has begun a comprehensive search for their next head coach.

What they're saying:

"Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals," said Mavericks President Masai Ujiri. "We are thankful for Jason’s leadership, his professionalism and his commitment to the team. In my short time here, I’ve developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family."

"As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team," Ujiri said. "We have high expectations for this franchise and a responsibility to build a basketball organization capable of sustained championship contention. We will conduct a thorough, disciplined search for our next head coach and continue to evaluate our entire basketball operations staff to ensure we compete at the standard Mavs fans expect and deserve."

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The backstory:

Kidd had been head coach of the Mavs since June 28, 2021, taking over for former coach Rick Carlisle.

He compiled 205 wins and 205 losses in the regular season with the team. The Mavericks went 26-56 during the 2025-2026 season.

Kidd guided the team to the 2022 Western Conference Finals in his first season, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

In 2024, he took the team a step further, reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. The Mavs lost that series to the Boston Celtics in five games.

As a player, Kidd played for the Mavericks in two separate stints, and was a key piece of the 2011 Mavs team that won the first championship in franchise history.

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Dig deeper:

The Mavericks signed Kidd to a multi-year extension in Oct. 2025. Less than a year later, Kidd is out as the franchise's head coach.

ESPN reports that Kidd has more that $40 million left on that contract extension.

The move comes after the team signed Masai Ujiri as its new Team President. Kidd's extension was inked under former general manager Nico Harrison, who was fired in Nov. 2025.

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Head Coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks and Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks look on during 2024 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 16, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: Use Expand

Ujiri was non-committal on Kidd's future when asked during his introductory press conference earlier this month.

"I had a conversation with Jason Kidd yesterday. I'm going to meet with Jason Kidd. Hear his thoughts on everything," Ujiri said.

"He's done a great job, but we're going to look at this thing from head to toe. That's the right way to look at an organization and evaluate in every single way."

This is a breaking news story. Follow this article for further updates as they become available.