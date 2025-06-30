Dallas Mavericks employees did not receive bonus after Finals run, ex-employee says

The Brief Dallas Mavericks employees reportedly received no playoff bonuses after their 2024 NBA Finals run, a "red flag" under new ownership, according to an interview on the Dumb Zone podcast. Former employee Mike Marshall claims the bonuses were handed out in previous playoff series and are customary across professional sports. Patrick Dumont and Miriam Adelson purchased the Mavericks from Mark Cuban in December 2023.



Mike Marshall, the former Mavericks Vice President of Content, made the comments on The Dumb Zone podcast on Friday, calling it a "red flag" about the new team's new ownership.

What they're saying:

Marshall says Mavericks employees received bonuses whenever the team went to the playoffs in the past, but that changed under the ownership of Dumont and Adelson.

"99 out of 100 times that an NBA team has gone to the playoffs or Finals, they have gotten playoff bonuses," Marshall said. "We worked for two and a half extra months."

Marshall says that ownership was told about the bonuses, but, in the end, no bonuses ever came.

"It was addressed as if it was going to happen. It was stated that it was going to happen," Marshall said. "And then it didn't get ultimately approved."

The former employee says it was a telling difference between the new ownership and Cuban.

"There's very few ways you can tell an employee in a meaningful, impactful way that I care about you and you're valued and I really appreciate what you're doing. Compensation is, like, number one," Marshall said. "If every other team does it in just about every other sport does it, and we're used to it, and we've worked for a guy who was very generous with his money over the years and the first chance you get to go ‘Hey, I really appreciate y’all. Y'all are doing a great job. This is meaningful. Thanks for making us some number of millions of dollars per home game.'"

Marshall said four of the six people on the basketball operations side of the business with vice president roles or higher had no experience with a professional sports franchise before being hired by the Mavericks.

The handling of the playoff bonus situation and questions raised about the Mavericks looking for a new broadcast home raised questions about ownership, according to Marshall.

"What I slowly started to realize is that they had no idea what they'd bought," he said.

Dirk Nowitzki's relationship with Mavericks

Much has been made of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki's relationship with the team following the Luka Doncic trade.

Nowitzki, who played one season with Doncic, previously said he was "a little disappointed and sad" for the Slovenian star following the trade.

Dirk made waves by appearing at Doncic's first game in Los Angeles to support Luka.

Marshall said that in the wake of the trade, Nowitzki denied an attempt by the Mavericks to take part in a project.

"That definitely happened. He was like, let's sit a few plays out," Marshall said.

Nowitzki did take part in a Mavericks video congratulating Cooper Flagg on becoming the first pick in the draft.

FOX 4 has reached out to the Mavericks for comment. At the time of publication, the team has not responded.

