Dallas Mavericks re-sign Dwight Powell, sources say

article

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly re-signed Dwight Powell.

The Mavs and Powell agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract, according to reports.

Powell is the team's third signing in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal to re-sign Kyrie Irving and signing Seth Curry.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks Coverage

The Mavericks reportedly still have their mid-level exception to make another signing or two, but more players have agreed to deals on Saturday, leaving the team with less options.