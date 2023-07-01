Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Mavericks re-sign Dwight Powell, sources say

Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly re-signed Dwight Powell.

The Mavs and Powell agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract, according to reports.

Powell is the team's third signing in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal to re-sign Kyrie Irving and signing Seth Curry.

The Mavericks reportedly still have their mid-level exception to make another signing or two, but more players have agreed to deals on Saturday, leaving the team with less options.