Dallas Mavericks sign Seth Curry, sources say

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly signed Seth Curry, who is set for his third stint with the team.

Curry and the Mavs reached an agreement on a two-year deal

This comes as the team's second signing in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal to re-sign Kyrie Irving.

Curry, the younger brother of Golden State superstar Stephen Curry, kick-started his career the first time he was with the Mavs in 2016-17, three years after entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent.

He averaged 12.8 points in 70 games after playing just 50 games in his career before that, then spent one season in Portland before having another solid year in Dallas.

Curry was then traded to Philadelphia in 2020. He then joined Irving in Brooklyn when he was dealt as part of the trade that sent James Harden to the 76ers and Ben Simmons to the Nets in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report