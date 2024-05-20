Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II was recognized as one of the best rookies in the league on Monday.

Lively was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The Mavs' first-round pick averaged 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in the regular season.

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 13: Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks dunks on Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 13, 2 Expand

The 20-year-old has stepped up his game in the playoffs. That includes a massive 12 point, 15 rebound game in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and All-Rookie First Team member Chet Holmgren.

The Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors and first overall pick and rookie of the year Victor Wembanyama also made the All-Rookie First Team over Lively.

Lively was selected with the 12th overall pick as part of a draft day trade between the Mavericks and Thunder.

Featured article

Lewisville High School's Keyonte George, who now plays for the Utah Jazz, and Richardson High School's Cason Wallace, who now plays for the Thunder, also made the Second Team.

2023-2024 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Chet Holmgren - C, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - SF, Miami Heat

Brandon Miller - SF, Charlotte Hornets

Brandin Podziemski - SG, Golden State Warriors

Victor Wembanyama - C, San Antonio Spurs

2023-2024 NBA All-Rookie Second Team