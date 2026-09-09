Dallas Mavericks begin zoning process for new Far North Dallas arena site

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks confirmed they have begun the zoning change process for building a new arena and entertainment district in Far North Dallas. The team chose the former Valley View Mall site, located off Preston Road and I-635 in Far North Dallas, in June. The team plans on moving into the new arena by 2031, when their lease at the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas ends.



The Dallas Mavericks confirmed they've begun the next step towards building their new arena in Far North Dallas on Tuesday.

Mavs arena zoning

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What they're saying:

In a statement, the Mavs say they've begun the zoning change process for their new arena in Far North Dallas.

"We are excited to announce the next step toward a new home in Dallas. Today, we have formally begun the zoning change process to pursue a new Dallas Mavericks arena and entertainment district at the former Valley View Mall site. We look forward to working closely with the community as the process moves forward," the statement reads.

New Mavs arena in Far North Dallas

The backstory:

The franchise chose the former Valley View Mall site for their new arena and entertainment district in June.

The team has entered into option agreements to purchase the land, which covers 104 acres near Preston Road and the LBJ Freeway.

Team officials say they plan on moving into the new arena by 2031, when their lease at the American Airlines Center ends. The Mavericks have called the AAC home since 2001, and have played in Downtown Dallas since the franchise's inception in 1981.

In April, the Mavs polled season ticket holders on where they would like a potential new arena to be built. That poll featured three options: sites in Downtown Dallas, North Dallas, and a regional suburban location.

Former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban said at the time he liked the move, but reports have since come out that he is considering legal action against the franchise's new owners.