Dallas Mavericks poll fans, ticket holders on future arena site

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks are asking fans for input on their future arena through an invite-only survey sent out this week. The survey includes three potential sites for a new arena, and references several modern sports arenas to give fans an idea of what the team wants to build. The City of Dallas has also released a survey asking for proposals on the future of City Hall, a location the Mavs have had conversations about using for a new arena.



The Mavs are polling fans about what their future arena should include, and it gives insight into where exactly the arena could be built.

Dallas Mavericks arena survey

What we know:

The invite-only survey was sent to members of Club Maverick on Monday night.

After asking for your zip code, one of the first questions asked is: "What's the maximum travel time one way you'd be willing to travel to attend a game on a weeknight?"

The survey then asks for opinions on three potential sites for a new arena:

Downtown Dallas

North Dallas

A regional suburban location

Within the survey are images of Chase Center in San Francisco to provide an example of what a modern NBA arena and its amenities include.

The survey explains that modern arenas have improved sight lines and more comfortable seating.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chase Center

Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts oversaw the construction of Chase Center when he was the COO of the Golden State Warriors.

Images of Globe Life Field in Arlington are also included in the survey. It says the team is interested in building a "365-day destination" with a large public plaza near the new arena.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Globe Life Field

The backstory:

While specific locations are not mentioned in the survey, the three options line up with areas the team has reportedly been interested in for the new arena.

In Jan. 2026, the Dallas Morning News reported the team had narrowed their arena search to two sites: the current Dallas City Hall site in Downtown Dallas, and the former site of Valley View Mall in Far North Dallas.

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A location near Willow Bend Mall in Plano, where the Dallas Stars are also looking to build a new arena, lines up with the regional suburban option.

Welts told an audience last month that he and the Dallas City Manager had conversations regarding the team using the current City Hall site "over a year ago."

"Listen over a year ago, City Manager Tolbert came to us and said, ‘Look, I gotta move out of City Hall, I can’t afford to operate what we do in that building, going forward for the taxpayers," Welts said.

"You know, it really is an opportunity to re-imagine the heart of our city and create something very different."

City of Dallas survey

The City of Dallas survey, which can be found here, asks for proposals about the future of Dallas City Hall.

Two proposal options are included in the survey: repair or restore the current site, or demolish the existing building and reimagine the land.

Links to add proposal materials are also included.

Dallas City Hall

Local perspective:

FOX 4 assistant news director Adam Fullerton received the invite-only email from the Mavericks on Monday night. He was a season ticket holder up until Feb. 2025, when he canceled his tickets in the wake of the infamous Luka Dončić trade.

Fullerton says the Mavs have been trying to win back his trust ever since.

"Not coincidentally, as soon as Nico Harrison was fired, I received a call from them," Fullerton told FOX 4's Lori Brown.

He noticed the survey does not include any questions about the team's performance; the Mavs sit at 25-53 with four games left in their season.

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He says the Mavericks also contacted him after Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of the Dončić trade, was sent to the Washington Wizards in a trade in February.

Something else Fullerton noticed missing in this survey was affordability. He says ticket prices rose significantly every year he was a season ticket holder, and those price hikes happened around the time Mark Cuban sold the team to the Adelson family.

"I don't know how moving and building a multi-million, billion-dollar facility is going to help affordability. I think if anything, it's only going to make it harder," Fullerton said.

What's next:

The Mavs' lease on the American Airlines Center, their home since 2001, expires in 2031. Welts has said the team will decide its new location by this summer, so the new arena can be finished before their current lease expires.

The team's 2025-26 season ends on April 12 against the Chicago Bulls in Dallas. They were eliminated from playoff contention on March 23 after an overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors.