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How to watch the Republican midterm convention in Dallas

By
FOX Local
Politics
Published September 8, 2026 3:36 PM CDT
Published September 8, 2026 3:36 PM CDT
Dallas set to host 2026 Republican midterm convention
Dallas set to host 2026 Republican midterm convention

Dallas set to host 2026 Republican midterm convention

Security and road closures are going up around the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas, as Republicans prepare for a high-stakes midterm convention featuring President Trump.

The Brief

    • Republicans are holding their first midterm convention in Dallas this week.
    • The convention is happening Wednesday and Thursday at the American Airlines Center.
    • FOX Local will provide live coverage of the convention.

DALLAS - Republicans are gathering in Dallas this week for their first midterm convention.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the American Airlines Center in downtown for the events happening Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the people scheduled to speak are President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican senatorial candidate and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Events are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Central time each day.

Related

When is Trump speaking at the 2026 Dallas GOP Midterm Convention?
article

When is Trump speaking at the 2026 Dallas GOP Midterm Convention?

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are heading to Dallas for a two-night GOP event.

How can I watch the Republican convention in Dallas?

The FOX Local app will provide live, streaming coverage of the convention. Coverage is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Central each day.

Social media channels for FOX Local in Dallas, Austin and Houston will also carry the coverage.

The Republican National Committee is also providing live streams of the convention on their YouTube channel.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX Local and the Republican National Committee.

PoliticsTexas PoliticsTexasNewsElection2026 ElectionsDallas