How to watch the Republican midterm convention in Dallas

The Brief Republicans are holding their first midterm convention in Dallas this week. The convention is happening Wednesday and Thursday at the American Airlines Center. FOX Local will provide live coverage of the convention.



Republicans are gathering in Dallas this week for their first midterm convention.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the American Airlines Center in downtown for the events happening Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the people scheduled to speak are President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican senatorial candidate and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Events are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Central time each day.

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How can I watch the Republican convention in Dallas?

The FOX Local app will provide live, streaming coverage of the convention. Coverage is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Central each day.

Social media channels for FOX Local in Dallas, Austin and Houston will also carry the coverage.

The Republican National Committee is also providing live streams of the convention on their YouTube channel.