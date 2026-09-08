Dallas officer arrested for releasing body camera video

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The Brief Dallas Police Officer Ronald Maillet Jr. turned himself in Saturday on charges of illegally sharing body camera video. Maillet, a South-Central Patrol Division member since 2018, faces a Class A misdemeanor for unauthorized release of the footage. He remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal department investigation.



A Dallas police officer is facing charges after allegedly sharing video from a body camera.

What we know:

Officer Ronald Maillet Jr. turned himself in on Saturday to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s now charged with the unauthorized release of a body worn camera recording, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Dig deeper:

Officer Maillet has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since 2018 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division.

He’s been on administrative leave since before his arrest.

He will remain on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the department said.

What we don't know:

Dallas police did not share any details about Maillet's case and didn't elaborate on the video he allegedly released.