When is Trump speaking at the 2026 Dallas GOP Midterm Convention?

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The Brief The Republican National Committee is holding a two-night midterm convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 9 and 10. President Donald Trump will appear both nights and deliver the closing keynote, while Vice President JD Vance will headline the first night. The two-day program features over 100 entries covering key policy topics, though the full list of speakers remains unannounced.



President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the closing keynote at the 2026 Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas on Thursday.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What we know:

According to the Republican National Committee's official program, Trump is expected to speak during the final hour of the convention, from 8 to 9 p.m. CT.

(FOX 4)

The event will be held at the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas and is scheduled for Sept. 9-10. Programming is expected to run from 3-9 p.m. CT each night.

What they're saying:

The RNC schedule lists Trump's appearance as the presidential keynote. It does not specify how long his speech will last, but it is the only thing listed in the last hour for the event's programming.

Trump is also scheduled to appear during the convention’s opening night on Wednesday. However, the RNC has not publicly announced an exact time for that appearance.

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What time is Trump speaking Thursday?

Trump’s keynote is scheduled for:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 8-9 p.m. Central time

Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas

Event: Closing presidential keynote

Trump's keynote on the convention’s second night will follow hours of 56 items and speakers that will touch on topics such as taxes, border security, prescription drug costs, public health, congressional ethics and the Republican Party’s agenda before Trump delivers the closing address.

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When is JD Vance speaking at the GOP Midterm Convention?

Dig deeper:

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on Wednesday night. Trump will headline the second night and close the convention Thursday evening.

J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally on May 1, 2022 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The RNC describes the event as the first midterm convention in modern American history. The gathering is intended to promote Republican candidates and rally voters ahead of the November 2026 elections.

What's next:

The RNC has announced the convention’s hourly topics, but individual speaker times and the exact order of appearances could change.