Public transportation for Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas requires bus ride from Grand Prairie

The Brief General admission attendees for this week's Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas will need to ride a bus from Grand Prairie's Lone Star Park to reach the event. Tickets to the midterm convention are on a first come, first served basis for those who arrive in-person at Lone Star Park. Streets surrounding the American Airlines Center have already been shut down for the midterm convention, which runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10.



If you plan on attending the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas this week, your general admission ticket requires you to ride a bus from Grand Prairie to reach the event.

Republican Midterm Convention general admission

Signage is displayed during preparation for the Republican National Committee (RNC) Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 07, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

What we know:

According to the RNC's website, public transit to the Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Convention in Dallas involves a bus ride from Grand Prairie.

The buses, called the GOP Express, will pick general admission ticket holders up from Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie.

Gates at Lone Star Park will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 10. The event's website recommends arriving no later than 1 p.m. due to an increase in traffic, with organizers expecting 20,000 people to attend.

General admission ticket holders will be required to present their ticket confirmation email upon arrival at Lone Star Park, and can park in several lots at the facility.

CTSY: Republican Midterm Convention

Physical tickets will be provided to ticket holders on a first come, first served basis, and the convention's website asks attendees to wear the ticket around their neck on a provided lanyard at all times during the event.

Buses will begin shuttling attendees to the American Airlines Center at 2 p.m., and will take attendees back to Lone Star Park after programming at the Republican Midterm Convention has ended. The buses will drop off passengers at the AAC's main security checkpoint for Secret Service screening.

The shuttles will not run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on either day of the convention.

The Republican Midterm Convention says the GOP Express is mandatory for general admission attendees to get to the event.

Dig deeper:

The arrival of the Republican Midterm convention this week has already caused street closures in Downtown Dallas.

Several streets are closed near the American Airlines Center from Sept. 7 until midnight on Sept. 11. Affected streets include: Victory Avenue, North Houston Street, Nowitzki Way, Payne Street, and North Field Street.

The DART Victory Park station will also be closed during the event. No Uber or Lyft rideshares will be allowed in the "secure zone" around the convention.

Related article

RNC midterm banned items

The convention allows clear bags that do not exceed 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches, and small wallets no larger than 5 inches x 7 inches x 1 inch.

Backpacks, purses, luggage, duffel bags, and drawstring bags are not permitted to be brought inside the convention.

Prohibited items for the event include, but are not limited to, firearms, explosives, animals, selfie sticks, pepper spray, and laser pointers.

Find the full list of prohibited items here.

What's next:

The RNC Midterm Convention begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

On the first night, segments will focus on tax cuts, healthcare affordability, the border, trade and domestic manufacturing.

Night two will highlight families benefiting from policies like no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security. The night will also feature a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Vice President J.D. Vance will keynote the first night of the convention. President Donald Trump will keynote the second night, but will appear both nights.