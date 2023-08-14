Dallas Cowboys OL Zack Martin agrees to new deal, ending holdout

The Dallas Cowboys and offensive lineman Zack Martin have reached a new deal that will end the All-Pro guard's holdout.

Martin will now be paid more than $18 million in guaranteed salary for each of the next two seasons, according to multiple reports.

He was set to make $13.5 million in the 2023-2024 season and $14 million for 2024-2025.

The new deal earns Martin an extra $8 million.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was one of the loudest voices calling for the Cowboys to reach a deal with Martin.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Expand

"Pay the man," Prescott said when asked about the 32-year-old's absence at camp.

Martin has been with the Cowboys since he was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He has been named a first-team All-Pro six times in his career.

The Cowboys will take on the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game this Saturday, we will have to wait and see if Martin will suit up for the game.