Dak Prescott on jawing with Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin contract, potential return of Ezekiel Elliott



The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their first week of practices in Oxnard on Wednesday.

As usual, all eyes are on quarterback Dak Prescott, who is trying to bounce back after an inconsistent season last year.

Prescott is entering his 8th year in the NFL. He has won a lot of games, but not many come playoff time.

Scrutiny comes along with being the Cowboys quarterback.

Whenever Prescott throws an interception during a workout it blows up on social media.

When Dak has a little give and take with a teammate from the Dallas defense, that goes viral.

That was the case on Tuesday after he was forced out of bounds by cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs let the Cowboys QB hear about it with a few choice words.

Prescott called the exchange "very healthy banter" between teammates.

"That's a guy that I spend a lot of time with, we're always going back and forth," said Prescott. "When you're competing at a high level and you believe your side is better than the other side that's mutual and that's iron sharpening iron."

The Cowboys QB went on to say that Diggs is more a brother than a teammate.

"Nobody gets upset about words being said," Prescott added.

Prescott made some waves earlier in camp when he said Jerry Jones should "pay the man" when asked about All-Pro offensive guard Zack Martin.

Dak says the coaching staff and younger players have done a good job of filling in Martin's absence to keep the team moving in the right direction as the season approaches.

"We know that guy is one of the best guards to ever play this game, and he's going to come when the time is right, and he'll be ready," he said.

There have also been rumors about a potential reunion between the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott said he's there to support Elliott, but did not directly endorse a return for his friend.

"I know it would be fun to have him, but I leave that to the people who make the decisions," said Prescott.

The Cowboys first preseason game is Saturday, August 12 at 4 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jaguars.