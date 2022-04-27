Dallas Cowboys will have 9 draft picks

article

The Dallas Cowboys are not showing their cards before the NFL Draft starts Thursday.

Dallas has high priority needs on both the offense and defense.

In a pre-draft news conference, owner Jerry Jones joked that his picks turn out well.

"Our process is an inclusive one. We’ve said it. There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call, who actually makes the call. Okay. Taco was Stephen’s call. Parsons is my call," he said.

Taco Charlton, a 2017 first round pick, was a bust for the team.

Micah Parsons was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year this year.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday night and runs through Saturday. This year it will be in Las Vegas.