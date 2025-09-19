Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: How to watch & what to look for in Week 3

By
Published  September 19, 2025 6:56pm CDT
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4
The Brief

    • The Cowboys face the Chicago Bears on Sunday in their second road game of the season.
    • There are conflicting reports on whether new pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney will play.
    • The Cowboys' secondary is a big concern after struggling in the last game.

CHICAGO - The Cowboys are preparing for their second road game of the year Sunday in Chicago.

Cowboys vs Bears

Cowboys vs Bears helmets

What we know:

The Cowboys' newest pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney, is the biggest question mark. He signed with the team Monday.

Friday morning, Jerry Jones went on the radio and said he expects Clowney to play.

Later in the afternoon, after practice, Stephen Jones went on the radio and said Clowney probably will not play.

Kavontae Turpin is expected to play.

The big concern for Dallas is in the secondary.

Cowboys defensive backs were exposed by the Giants. New York came to Jerry World without an offensive touchdown scored on the season. The Giants left with Russell Wilson taking over the top spot for passing yards by a quarterback in the NFL

Much of the focus has gone to Dallas' new defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, and Dallas players are struggling to communicate well within his new scheme.

Where to watch the Cowboys vs Bears game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs Chicago Bears (0-2)

WHEN: Sunday, September 21 | 3:25 PM CST

WHERE: Soldier Field | Chicago, Illinois

HOW TO WATCH: FOX 4 & FOX One

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One.

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 10 a.m. CT on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

