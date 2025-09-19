Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: How to watch & what to look for in Week 3
CHICAGO - The Cowboys are preparing for their second road game of the year Sunday in Chicago.
What we know:
The Cowboys' newest pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney, is the biggest question mark. He signed with the team Monday.
Friday morning, Jerry Jones went on the radio and said he expects Clowney to play.
Later in the afternoon, after practice, Stephen Jones went on the radio and said Clowney probably will not play.
Kavontae Turpin is expected to play.
The big concern for Dallas is in the secondary.
Cowboys defensive backs were exposed by the Giants. New York came to Jerry World without an offensive touchdown scored on the season. The Giants left with Russell Wilson taking over the top spot for passing yards by a quarterback in the NFL
Much of the focus has gone to Dallas' new defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, and Dallas players are struggling to communicate well within his new scheme.
Where to watch the Cowboys vs Bears game
WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs Chicago Bears (0-2)
WHEN: Sunday, September 21 | 3:25 PM CST
WHERE: Soldier Field | Chicago, Illinois
HOW TO WATCH: FOX 4 & FOX One
How to watch the NFL on FOX
NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One.
You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.
Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 10 a.m. CT on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.
