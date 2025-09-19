Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: How to watch & what to look for in Week 3

The Brief The Cowboys face the Chicago Bears on Sunday in their second road game of the season. There are conflicting reports on whether new pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney will play. The Cowboys' secondary is a big concern after struggling in the last game.



The Cowboys are preparing for their second road game of the year Sunday in Chicago.

What we know:

The Cowboys' newest pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney, is the biggest question mark. He signed with the team Monday.

Friday morning, Jerry Jones went on the radio and said he expects Clowney to play.

Later in the afternoon, after practice, Stephen Jones went on the radio and said Clowney probably will not play.

Kavontae Turpin is expected to play.

The big concern for Dallas is in the secondary.

Cowboys defensive backs were exposed by the Giants. New York came to Jerry World without an offensive touchdown scored on the season. The Giants left with Russell Wilson taking over the top spot for passing yards by a quarterback in the NFL

Much of the focus has gone to Dallas' new defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, and Dallas players are struggling to communicate well within his new scheme.

Where to watch the Cowboys vs Bears game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs Chicago Bears (0-2)

WHEN: Sunday, September 21 | 3:25 PM CST

WHERE: Soldier Field | Chicago, Illinois

HOW TO WATCH: FOX 4 & FOX One

