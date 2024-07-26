Jerry Jones explains what it means to be 'all in' as Dallas Cowboys begin training camp workouts

article

Workouts are underway at the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

The players will not be wearing pads during the early days of camp.

League rules limit how often a team can wear shoulder pads and game pants for health and safety reasons.

Owner Jerry Jones spoke to reporters at camp on Thursday. Much of that discussion surrounded the future of quarterback Dak Prescott and head Coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy enters the final year of his deal and Jones is forcing him to work without the safety net of a contract extension.

He’s won 36 regular season games in the last three years, and only Andy Reid has won more than McCarthy.

But he lost three of his four playoff games in Dallas, including that one-sided defeat at home to Green Bay to end last season.

Prescott is also entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract.

Like McCarthy and CeeDee Lamb, he doesn’t have a new deal yet and the quarterback market is only going to rise the longer talks drag on.

While there are questions as to whether or not Prescott will be the quarterback of the Cowboys beyond this season, Jones doesn’t think it will be an issue.

For Prescott, whether he’s in Dallas or elsewhere, he seems to have made peace with either scenario already.

"I want to be here, but you know, when you look up all the great quarterbacks I’ve watched played for other teams. So, my point in saying that is that’s not something to fear. That may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision," he said.

And if you wondered what Jones meant at the end of last season when he said he was "all in," he explained it. Sort of.

"I'm into it here. I'm all in. I'm all in. Sometimes being all in means you narrow. You remove the months out here that are in the future. And you narrow it down to where all we're talking about is right now and the next playoff season. And that's it for everybody," he said.

The official training camp opening ceremony is on Saturday.