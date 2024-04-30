Ezekiel Elliott officially signs deal to return to Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is officially back with the Dallas Cowboys.

The team posted a photo of Elliott signing the paperwork on his new deal with the Cowboys on Tuesday, after an agreement was widely reported on Monday.

"He's back for seconds #FeedZeke," read the social media post.

"I'm excited to be back and go to work," Elliott said in a video.

The official terms for Elliott's deal still have not been released, but it is a one-year deal.

Zeke posted "RUN IT BACK" on social media Monday.

The move appeared to have the support of Micah Parsons, who posted "welcome back king!"

Elliott recorded 642 rushing yards for the Patriots in 2023, but only averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

He joins a Cowboys backfield with Royce Freeman, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner and Nathaniel Peat.

At this point, it looks like Elliott is the starter, but more moves could be coming.

"I've seen teams go on and win the Super Bowl after trading for a running back or running backs in midseason," Jerry Jones said in a post draft news conference.

Jones also made a point of calling Elliott a "positive influence."

"The bottom line here is he's a positive. I think he should be a positive for this team," Jones said prior to the signing.

Zeke was the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2016 Draft and played for 6 years in Dallas.

He is the Cowboys' third-leading rusher of all time, behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.