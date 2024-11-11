Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys set up screen to block sun from coaches at news conference

Published  November 11, 2024 4:14pm CST
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys fall to Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys had another big loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon talk about the loss and what's next for the Cowboys.

FRISCO, Texas - In the aftermath of the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, much of the conversation was focused on the sun through the windows of AT&T Stadium.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters after the game that he could not see a Cooper Rush pass because of the sun blasting through the window above the west end zone.

After the game, Jerry Jones dismissed the idea of putting something up to block the sunlight.

On Monday, the sun was also creeping through the windows at The Star for the coaches' new conference.

The team set up a sun screen to keep the glare out of the eyes of the coaching staff.

Head coach Mike McCarthy noticed screen as he walked up to the podium.

"Is that for the sun?" McCarthy asked before making a face.

Reporters in the room laughed.

"I couldn't help myself," McCarthy said with a smile.

The Cowboys will get a reprieve from the sun in their next game.

Dallas will play the Houston Texans on Monday night, after the sun has set.

