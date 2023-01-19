Dallas Cowboys sign Tristan Vizcaino as backup kicker

article

The Dallas Cowboys don’t plan to make a change at kicker. But for this weekend’s playoff game, they’re bringing in a backup option just in case.

Dallas signed Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

He worked out with the Cowboys in 2019 and 2020 but never made the roster.

Since then, he’s kicked for a handful of teams, including the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

On Good Day Thursday morning, Cowboys analyst Babe Laufenberg talked about what that means for kicker Brett Maher after that rough performance in the wild card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"All you can do is hope that that was just a one-off. And I know hope is not a game plan, but they do have a guy in reserve. If they win this, this, this is my guess. If they win this week, and if Maher struggles in some form or fashion, now they've been able to take a look at a guy this week, and he'll be ready to go for next week. But no question, lot of pressure on Brett Maher," he said.

Vizcaino will compete with Maher in practice Thursday and Friday.

The Cowboys have indicated Maher will be the kicker in Sunday’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The game will be on FOX 4. Special coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. with kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

