Dallas Cowboys set for first scrimmage against LA Rams

The Dallas Cowboys will have their first joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday in Oxnard, California.

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a vision for what he wants to see on the field.

Cowboys-Rams Scrimmage

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys rolls out to pass during training camp practice at Staybridge Suites Oxnard on July 30, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Cowboys will get the chance to face players in a different jersey on Tuesday.

Coach Schottenheimer wants to see his team focus on the basics during the scrimmage – the threads that make them who they are.

It’s been an interesting camp so far, with talk about Micah Parsons’ contract and fights breaking out on the field during practice.

Schottenheimer said he takes it day by day and is confident in his players, who have been fine-tuning their skills over the past two weeks.

What they're saying:

"Our focus right now is all things Cowboys. Let’s have a great practice today. Let’s have a great scrimmage tomorrow. We’re not doing the typical first, second down. We’re still in the install phase of what we’re trying to get done and focusing on who we are and what our true identity is on offense and defense," the coach said during his news conference on Monday.

What's next:

The scrimmage against the LA Rams is set for 10 a.m. in Oxnard. That’s at noon locally.