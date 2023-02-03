Dallas Cowboys say they want Dak Prescott for 10 more years

article

The Dallas Cowboys said they have no plans to find a new quarterback after another disappointing playoff loss.

Dak Prescott had a rough end to the season and threw two interceptions in the divisional-round loss to San Francisco.

But Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said he hopes Prescott will be the team’s quarterback for the next 10 years.

Jones’ father, team owner Jerry Jones, agrees.

"I’m very strong on Dak. We have, in my mind, a unique person, a unique football player, a unique quarterback," he said. "The fact that we’re doing this – Mike’s calling the plays, and this has everything to do with the positives around Dak – is building around Dak."

Jones is with Cowboys coaches and scouts in Alabama ahead of this week’s Senior Bowl.

After that, the team will begin preparing for the NFL Combine later this month in Indianapolis.