Cowboys' DE Sam Williams suffers season-ending injury; Jerry Jones talks contracts

It was a big day at the Dallas Cowboys training camp. Jerry Jones gave his traditional sit-down interview with local journalists.

There was big news on the field as well, with a key player going down.

Love him or hate him, Jones has been the most impactful figure in DFW sports for more than 30 years. And at 81, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Jones said that the thought of retiring in any form or fashion never crossed his mind. He’s more excited than he’s ever been about an upcoming season.

But many in his fan base aren’t as excited.

The Cowboys’ franchise has not gotten so far as a conference championship game in 28 years.

Coming off last year’s playoff disaster, Jones is now dealing with contract issues.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the final year of his contract, and there has been no word on a new deal.

And wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continues his holdout. But Jones said he’s confident that Lamb will sign an extension.

In the meantime, the Cowboys had their first significant injury of camp on Sunday.

Edge rusher Sam Williams went down during a non-contact drill.

According to reports, he has a torn ACL in his left knee, meaning he is done for the year.

It’s a terrible development for the promising young player.

Williams was looking forward to getting even more of an opportunity to contribute in his third NFL season.