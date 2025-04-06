Expand / Collapse search

Three-car collision leaves one dead in Grand Prairie

Published  April 6, 2025 5:39pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving three vehicles that happened just before noon on Sunday. 

What we know:

A Dodge passenger car traveling east on I-20 collided with a Ford truck which then struck a Hyundai passenger car while heading eastbound on I-20 at Carrier Parkway.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff. 

The occupants of the Ford and Hyundai were not injured.

What they're saying:

According to witness statements, the driver of the Dodge was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.

The collision remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Grand Prairie Police Department.

