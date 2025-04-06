Three-car collision leaves one dead in Grand Prairie

article

The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving three vehicles that happened just before noon on Sunday.

What we know:

A Dodge passenger car traveling east on I-20 collided with a Ford truck which then struck a Hyundai passenger car while heading eastbound on I-20 at Carrier Parkway.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The occupants of the Ford and Hyundai were not injured.

What they're saying:

According to witness statements, the driver of the Dodge was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.

The collision remains under investigation.