Three-car collision leaves one dead in Grand Prairie
The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving three vehicles that happened just before noon on Sunday.
What we know:
A Dodge passenger car traveling east on I-20 collided with a Ford truck which then struck a Hyundai passenger car while heading eastbound on I-20 at Carrier Parkway.
The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
The occupants of the Ford and Hyundai were not injured.
What they're saying:
According to witness statements, the driver of the Dodge was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.
The collision remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Grand Prairie Police Department.