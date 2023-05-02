Dallas Cowboys rookies select new numbers

Go ahead and grab your jerseys! The newest members of the Dallas Cowboys have chosen their numbers for the 2023 season.

The Cowboys announced the numbers of players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

No. 58: Mazi Smith, DT - Michigan

No. 86: Luke Schoonmaker, TE - Michigan

No. 35: DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Texas

No. 93: Viliami (Junior) Fehoko Jr., DE - San Jose State

No. 76: Asim Richards, OT - North Carolina

No. 37: Eric Scott Jr., CB - Southern Mississippi

No. 42: Deuce Vaughn, RB - Kansas State

No. 83: Jalen Brooks, WR - South Carolina

The Cowboys schedule is expected to be announced sometime this month.