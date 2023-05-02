Dallas Cowboys rookies select new numbers
DALLAS - Go ahead and grab your jerseys! The newest members of the Dallas Cowboys have chosen their numbers for the 2023 season.
The Cowboys announced the numbers of players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday.
- No. 58: Mazi Smith, DT - Michigan
- No. 86: Luke Schoonmaker, TE - Michigan
- No. 35: DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Texas
- No. 93: Viliami (Junior) Fehoko Jr., DE - San Jose State
- No. 76: Asim Richards, OT - North Carolina
- No. 37: Eric Scott Jr., CB - Southern Mississippi
- No. 42: Deuce Vaughn, RB - Kansas State
- No. 83: Jalen Brooks, WR - South Carolina
The Cowboys schedule is expected to be announced sometime this month.