Dallas Cowboys rookies select new numbers

By
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Dallas Cowboys select DT Mazi Smith with 2023 1st round pick

The Dallas Cowboys have selected Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night.

DALLAS - Go ahead and grab your jerseys! The newest members of the Dallas Cowboys have chosen their numbers for the 2023 season.

The Cowboys announced the numbers of players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

  • No. 58: Mazi Smith, DT - Michigan
  • No. 86: Luke Schoonmaker, TE - Michigan
  • No. 35: DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Texas
  • No. 93: Viliami (Junior) Fehoko Jr., DE - San Jose State
  • No. 76: Asim Richards, OT - North Carolina
  • No. 37: Eric Scott Jr., CB - Southern Mississippi
  • No. 42: Deuce Vaughn, RB - Kansas State
  • No. 83: Jalen Brooks, WR - South Carolina

The Cowboys schedule is expected to be announced sometime this month.