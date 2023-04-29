Expand / Collapse search

Here's a look at all the players the Dallas Cowboys selected in the 2023 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys select DT Mazi Smith with 2023 1st round pick

The Dallas Cowboys have selected Mazi Smith with the 26th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night.

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up their 2023 draft after making eight selections.

Four of the picks were on offense, and the other four were defensive players.

The Cowboys opened up their draft Friday night by taking defensive tackle Mazi Smith, out of the University of Michigan.

On Friday, they took Smith's college teammate, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, with the 58th overall pick in the second round.

There was a special moment Saturday when they took Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn.

His father, Chris Vaughn, is scout for the Cowboys. He had tears in his eyes in the draft room when they picked his son.

Full list of the Cowboys picks:

1st Round: Mazi Smith

2nd Round: Luke Schoonmaker

3rd Round: Demarvion Overshown

4th Round: Viliami Fehoko

5th Round: Asim Richards

6th Round: Eric Scott Jr. and Deuce Vaughn

7th Round: Jalen Brooks