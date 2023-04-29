Here's a look at all the players the Dallas Cowboys selected in the 2023 NFL Draft
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up their 2023 draft after making eight selections.
Four of the picks were on offense, and the other four were defensive players.
The Cowboys opened up their draft Friday night by taking defensive tackle Mazi Smith, out of the University of Michigan.
On Friday, they took Smith's college teammate, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, with the 58th overall pick in the second round.
There was a special moment Saturday when they took Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn.
His father, Chris Vaughn, is scout for the Cowboys. He had tears in his eyes in the draft room when they picked his son.
Full list of the Cowboys picks:
1st Round: Mazi Smith
2nd Round: Luke Schoonmaker
3rd Round: Demarvion Overshown
4th Round: Viliami Fehoko
5th Round: Asim Richards
6th Round: Eric Scott Jr. and Deuce Vaughn
7th Round: Jalen Brooks