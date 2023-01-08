Cowboys will take on Buccaneers in wild card playoff matchup

article

After a bad loss in their regular season finale, the Dallas Cowboys head into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed for a wild-card showdown with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

These two teams played the opening week of the season in a game that the Bucs won 19-3 and Dak Prescott got injured.

The Cowboys go into the playoffs with a flat performance against the Commanders.

RELATED: Cowboys lose to Commanders 26-6, settle for No. 5 seed

The offense only had one touchdown, and after another pick six, Dak Prescott has a career-long seven-game interception streak.

Prescott and the Dallas offense had just 169 total yards before he was replaced by Cooper Rush in garbage time.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage on FOX 4