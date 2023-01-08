LIVE UPDATES: Cowboys take on Commanders with chance to win NFC East, get No. 1 seed

The Dallas Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the playoffs as they take on the Washington Commanders in the regular season finale.

Follow below for updates on the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Mobile users click here.

RELATED: What the Cowboys need to win the NFC East, clinch No. 1 seed

What the Cowboys need to win the NFC East

Dallas must beat the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) must lose to the Giants (9-6-1), who have already sealed their spot in the playoffs.

The Cowboys vs. Commanders and Eagles vs. Giants games will both be kicking off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, so both sets of fans will be watching both games closely.

RELATED: How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders - channel, stream, and more

What the Cowboys need to get No. 1 seed

In order for the Cowboys to get the top seed in the NFC, they will need to beat the Commanders, see the Eagles lose to the Giants, and have the 49ers (12-4) lose to the Cardinals (4-12).

The 49ers vs. Cardinals game will also be kicking of at 3:25 p.m., so we will know where the Cowboys stand in the playoffs by 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys take aim at NFC East title

Possible Playoff Opponents

If the Cowboys secure the No. 1 seed, they will get a bye in the Wild Card Round.

If the Cowboys win the NFC East, but end up getting the No. 2 seed, they will host the Packers, Seahawks, or Lions.

If the Cowboys end up getting the No. 5 seed, they will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the No. 4 seed Buccaneers, who won the NFC South. These two teams played the opening week of the season in a game that the Bucs won 19-3 and Dak Prescott got injured.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage on FOX 4