Dallas Cowboys hope to reverse recent playoff misfortune

Cowboys-Packers Preview: Babe Laufenberg weighs in

Former Cowboys quarterback and current radio announcer Babe Laufenberg joins FOX 4's Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon to talk about the keys to the Wild Card round showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Babe talks about the plan for the Packers, how Dak and Mike McCarthy have found their rhythm and what should happen if the Cowboys lose.

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys think this is the year they can reverse the recent trend of playoff misfortune.

The team couldn’t have asked for things to go any better than they did at the end of the regular season.

In the last two weeks, they were able to take hold of the number two spot in the NFC. That secures them a start at home in the playoffs.

Cowboys fans are certainly hoping this weekend’s wild card game won’t be a repeat of recent years.

A lot of that pressure rests on the shoulders of quarterback Dak Prescott. But the good news is that he has a lot going for him this year. He led the NFL in passing touchdowns and completions in the regular season.

None of that matters if you can’t advance in the playoffs.

The Cowboys first have to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. And it doesn’t hurt that they’ll be playing in North Texas for this first game.

The team is riding a 16-game streak at AT&T Stadium. That’s impossible to ignore.

"The fans have been tremendous. Obviously, this year over the last two years. And they’re a big reason for this home win streak atmosphere that they create. And as I said, now they’re needed more than anything," Prescott said.

He has been criticized for not being able to deliver big playoff wins in the past.

He told reporters he is his own biggest critic, and that he has all the motivation he needs to get to the Super Bowl this year.

Not that fans need any reminder – Dallas has not been to the Super Bowl or even the NFC Championship game in 28 years. So, there’s a lot of cautious optimism heading into the weekend.

The Cowboys wild card game against the Packers is on FOX 4.

Pregame coverage starts at 3 p.m. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.