The Dallas Cowboys aren't just America's Team, they're the world's team

There's proof that the Dallas Cowboys truly are America's Team.

The website FlashPicks did a deep dive into Google search data and found that they are the most searched-for NFL team in the United States.

The Cowboys are subject to more than 7,138,100 Google searches in the US every month, according to the data.

In addition to the US, the Cowboys are the most-searched NFL team in 29 other countries, including China, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Dallas beat out the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in worldwide searches, excluding the US.

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off the preseason on August 11 against the Rams in Los Angeles.