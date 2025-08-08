Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, things that might affect first preseason game

The Brief The Cowboys' first preseason game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday against the Rams. Quarterback Dak Prescott is not expected to play. There are also lots of questions about linebacker Micah Parsons after he and team owner Jerry Jones both missed practice on Thursday.



Tensions are rising at Cowboys training camp one day before the first official preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Many are also questioning why linebacker Micah Parsons was nowhere to be found on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

How to watch: In the Dallas area, you can watch the entire game on CBS or NFL+.

Micah Parsons Misses Practice

Thursday was the first time Parsons missed training camp practice since he requested a trade this past Friday.

Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Stephen Jones told reporters as he walked off the field that Parsons was "here."

Owner Jerry Jones was also noticeably absent from Thursday’s practice, which piqued everyone’s curiosity.

What they're saying:

Quarterback Dak Prescott said he gave Parsons advice recently on the situation. He talked to reporters about that conversation.

"It was just, you know, a frustration message, and it was more of just like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I want to elude to, you know, more on the back and forth, which I didn’t. And, you know, even the jewelry that – though those are personal conversations – it was more of just as I believe she stated, like it was just frustration that this is going on. And, I can say it from experience that it’s just frustrating and I hate that he’s going through it. But as I’ve told him, keep handling things the way that you are and I believe he should be paid," he said.

Prescott said he’s confident Jones and Parsons will come to an agreement.

Injuries on the Field

Thursday’s practice had a few tense moments because of injuries.

Tight end Jake Ferguson, who is fresh off signing a four-year, $52 million extension in late July, went down after a hard hit from linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Ferguson, fortunately, was able to pop back up.

Then, rookie running back Jaydon Blue appeared to hurt his ankle on a run and was carted off.

Dakota Shepley also went down in pain.

What they're saying:

After practice, Murray discussed the moment Ferguson went down.

"Down in the red zone, everything happens fast. You know, just trying to be on it quick. There’s not a lot of space, not a lot of room," he said. "If it’s a guy on the other team, I care less. For my teammate, for sure. Ferguson’s a guy that’s contributed a lot to the team. He’s going to contribute a lot this year. So, I think for me, myself, it’s hard to see it when it happens to a teammate."

Dak Prescott in the Preseason

Prescott has not played in a preseason game since 2019. He also has not played in any game since his hamstring injury early last November.

When asked if he would play in the preseason this year, he said he doesn’t believe he will play this Saturday, but he’s not ruling out the whole preseason.

Prescott said he’s always willing to play.