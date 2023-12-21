Jimmy Johnson reflects on time with Dallas Cowboys, relationship with Jerry Jones

At long last, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Dec. 30 during the Cowboys' game against the Detroit Lions.

Johnson, now a contributor to the NFL on FOX, had a chance to sit down with FOX 4's Mike Doocy to discuss the honor, his time with the Cowboys and his relationship with owner Jerry Jones.

Jimmy Johnson on Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl Years

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Jimmy Johnson of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates as they defeat the Buffalo Bill in Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30 -13. (Photo by Foc Expand

Jimmy Johnson led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the 1990s.

The Hall of Fame coach says he has great memories of his years in Dallas.

"That was a special time for me," Johnson said.

The success didn't start immediately.

Johnson took over the Cowboys in 1989 and the team finished 1-15, the worst record in the league.

Johnson says the slow start made the success even sweeter.

"I think you're most proud of your accomplishments when you start from the bottom," he said. "We went through some rough times."

Only a few years later, in 1992, the team won its first Super Bowl under Johnson. Then the Cowboys won again the next season.

Johnson called the Cowboys the team of the 90s.

"It took a lot of hard work, and we accomplished a lot," he said. "And when I say we, I mean Jerry and myself because we were both working around the clock."

Jimmy Johnson: ‘I don’t understand' my relationship with Jerry Jones

Pres. Clinton (C) showing off his Dallas Cowboys jersey, w. Super Bowl trophy-holding coach Jimmy Johnson (L) & owner Jerry Jones (R) & team members, in WH E. Rm. (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images) Expand

Johnson was fired by Jerry Jones weeks after the 1993 Super Bowl win.

The relationship between the two former Arkansas Razorback teammates has been a subject of scrutiny for years.

Johnson says it's hard for him to explain his relationship with his former boss.

"People really don't understand our relationship for the simple reason I don't understand it," Johnson joked. "When I'm with him it's like we're a couple of brothers."

Johnson says when he and Jones are together they are often laughing and sharing stories these days.

"We are both pretty well egotistical, and we're very proud of what we accomplished and so sometimes things come up and you go, well, that's not how exactly it happened," Johnson said.

The Hall of Fame coached called his relationship with Jones is "great."

Jimmy Johnson on Dallas Cowboys ‘What Ifs’

Jimmy Johnson, Head Coach for the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the National Football Conference Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on 17th January 1993 at the 3Com Park Stadium in San Francisco, California, United S Expand

Many have wondered what would have happened with the Cowboys teams of the 90s if Johnson remained at the helm.

Coach Barry Switzer led the team to a Super Bowl title in 1995.

Johnson says what ifs about his career are "not in his DNA."

"I don't ever look back. I always work from day to day and look forward," Johnson said.

The coach said he had a conversation with quarterback Troy Aikman a few years after he left the team.

Johnson recalled Aikman telling him the team could have been a dynasty if he had continued coaching.

"I said, well you did have a dynasty. It was the team of the 90s," he recalled. "Who knows what would have happened if I would have stayed, but as far as my happiness and as far as what I wanted to accomplish it worked out well for me."

Johnson said the team had a great run and he hopes the current team can go on another great run.

Jimmy Johnson on Ring of Honor Induction

After years of controversy, Johnson will be inducted to the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor on December 30.

The Dallas Cowboys will be playing the Detroit Lions on a night that will be extra special for Johnson.

Aikman will be at AT&T Stadium calling the game and several other former players are expected to make the trip.

"I love those guys," said Johnson with a smile.

Jimmy said he listened to Michael Irvin talking about the night and how much it means to him as well.

"They said something about, well Detroit is going to be a tough game for the Cowboys, he said, ‘A tough game for the Cowboys on Jimmy Johnson night?!'" Johnson recalled. "'The Cowboys gotta take care of them or I will put a uniform on myself.'"

Johnson said it will be great to see his former team.