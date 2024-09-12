Micah Parsons says Dallas Cowboys have given him keys to the defense

Some are saying the Dallas Cowboys defense looked better in Week 1 of the NFL season than it did last year, even though they’re working with a new defensive coordinator.

Linebacker Micah Parsons said he’s already extremely comfortable in Coach Mike Zimmer’s system.

Last Sunday in Cleveland, Parsons contributed to a defense that collected six sacks in a 33 to 17 win.

Parsons said Zmmer’s confidence in him brings out the best in the All-Pro linebacker.

"I mean, it really gets me going because it makes me lock in a little bit more. You know, I'm used to like, ‘All right Mike, go to the right side.’ You know, best on best, you know. And I'm always up for that challenge. But the fact that I've got the creativity to control things where I know I've got to be on my "A" game always because I got these other guys depending on me now. To control that it kinda gets me more excited. It gets me more into it. You know it gets that drive, that hunger just a little bit more. Now I feel like I just can't let this guy down. You know, he's given me the keys to the system," Parsons said.

The Cowboys home opener against the New Orleans Saints is Sunday on FOX 4.

Kickoff is set for noon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Coverage starts at 10 a.m.