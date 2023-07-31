Dallas Cowboys bring the energy during first day of padded practices

Monday was the first day of practice in pads for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard.

Head coach Mike McCarthy called it the "real start to training camp" during his first news conference.

Monday's practice first of 10 padded practices in camp. There will be four in the next six days.

The team picked up the energy as it put the pads on.

McCarthy told returns this is the day that everyone has been waiting on.

"This is as close as we can get to preparation for a game," he said. "The opportunity to really practice real football as far as the fundamentals and techniques and just the progression of how practice is set up is really the focal point."

On the opening drive, Dak Prescott connected with new veteran receiver Brandin Cooks for a touchdown.

Michael Gallup also had a very nice catch on a deep ball from Prescott.

"We want the competitive environment. We want to work in that space. It is very important to establish your play-style through these ten padded practices," McCarthy said.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs returned to doing individual work after sitting out with a bruised toe.

The NFL also announced a two-game suspension for Cowboys backup running Ronald Jones for violating the league's PED policy.