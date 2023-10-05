Dallas Cowboys see showdown against undefeated 49ers as a measuring stick

Coming off a big win over the Patriots last week, the Dallas Cowboys now are set to face their most challenging task of the season: the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

All the chatter surrounding these two franchises goes back to last year's division round playoff game.

Heading into last year's playoff game, Micah Parsons didn't shy away from calling San Francisco the team he wanted.

Of course, the 49ers then proceeded to break the Cowboys hearts for the second postseason in a row.

While a Week 5 matchup is far from a playoff game, the Cowboys aren't shying away from calling it a major measuring stick game.

"It motivates us a lot. This being a team that bounced us two years back-to-back. It's a huge measuring stick to show where we are," said Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (P Expand

The matchup that very well may determine who wins Sunday night is the Dallas defense against Brock Purdy's 49ers offense.

Purdy, who will always be tabbed Mr. Irrelevant after being selected with the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is a perfect 9-0 in regular season games as a starter.

"So much is made about measurables and things when these young men come out in the draft. But he's played high quality football his whole life and this guy was born to play quarterback," said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Purdy's arsenal of playmakers is absurd.

The most dangerous of all: the do-it-all running back, Christian McCaffrey.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levis Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clar Expand

"Christian, I think he's the most versatile back in the NFL when it comes to how the 49ers use him," said Micah Parsons.

As great as McCaffrey has been this season, Dallas actually held him to just 35 rushing yards on 10 carries in that playoff loss.

"You know, I think we held tight, and we made him earn everything, and we're going to have to do that again," said Parsons.

One thing that makes McCaffrey and Purdy so hard to beat is that they don't beat themselves with turnovers.

Mccaffrey hasn't lost a fumble since 2018. Purdy brings a streak of 211 passes without an interception into Sunday's game.

Of course, no defense takes the ball away more than Dallas.

"Yeah, something has to give. Especially with Purdy, I don't think he's played perfect, but I think he's played really good, and I think there's opportunities there. People just haven't capitalized on it," Parsons said.

Through four games the Dallas defense has now given up fewer than 50 points while also scoring 3 defensive touchdowns.

The last NFL defense to pull that off is the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went on to win the Super Bowl.