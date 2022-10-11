Dak Prescott's status for game against Philadelphia Eagles uncertain

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's status is up in the air for Sunday night's showdown against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott has missed four straight games after breaking a bone in his hand in the season opener.

Prescott has been able to do some very light throwing, but has not yet practiced with the team.

Wednesday's practice could be key for Prescott to show what he is able to do.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he would need to see Prescott throw for the entire week's worth of workouts before he'd feel comfortable having him play in a game.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones told Audacy's 105.3 the Fan that the decision comes down to how well Prescott is able to grip the ball.

In essence, how well he can spin it starting Wednesday.

"We'll start working on that Wednesday, real hard. He's certainly doing the kinds of things medically that you want to do. That is the indications, the X-Rays, all that having tremendous improvement, but can he spin the ball? We know Dak Prescott can play, and we know he will be ready to play the minute he gets a chance to go in the game. Can he spin the ball? We'll see," Jones said.

The Cowboys have won all four games in Prescott's abscence with Cooper Rush running the offense.

Jones also said he feels optimistic LB Micah Parsons, who is battling a groin injury, will be able to practice and play in Philadelphia against the unbeaten Eagles.