Dak Prescott should practice a full week before returning, McCarthy says

A doctor’s visit Tuesday will help the Dallas Cowboys develop a better timeline for quarterback Dak Prescott’s return.

Prescott is recovering from surgery after fracturing his right thumb during the first game of the season against Tampa Bay.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he would need to see Prescott practice for a full week to determine if he’s ready to go.

McCarthy said he doesn’t want to rush any injured player back to the field.

"I think it’s just trusting the information, being around the block a few times," he said. "You know, you have your internal resources, external resources and I just think there’s a lot more education out there and there’s a lot more resources out there to make these decisions clearer."

It helps that backup quarterback Cooper Rush is playing well. The Cowboys have won all three games with Rush at the helm.

Unless plans change, Rush will try to extend his unbeaten streak in Los Angeles against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

Prescott is expected to miss that game and then could return the following week against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.