Dak Prescott listed as 'questionable' for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

This week Prescott began throwing at practice for the first time since injuring his right thumb in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.

He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier this week, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the team was preparing as if backup quarterback Cooper Rush would start on Sunday night.

"I think we're still in the medical rehab phase. Once he clears this phase and then when he's fully activated that's when we'll have that conversation," McCarthy said Wednesday. "We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles."

Rush has gone 4-0 as the Cowboys starter this season, including wins over both of last season's Super Bowl teams.

The winner of the Cowboys and Eagles game takes the lead in the NFC East.