McCarthy: Cowboys preparing for Rush to be starting QB against Eagles

Dak Prescott threw passes to Cowboys receivers on the practice field Wednesday, but head coach Mike McCarthy says he is preparing as if Cooper Rush will be back under center for Sunday night's matchup with the undefeated Eagles.

During the portion of practice open to the media Prescott only threw the football with his left hand, but McCarthy said Prescott would throw, we assume right-handed, later in the day.

Prescott has been sidelined for over a month with a broken thumb on his right hand.

McCarthy previously said that Prescott would have to go through a full week of practice before playing in a game.

"I think we're still in the medical rehab phase. Once he clears this phase and then when he's fully activated that's when we'll have that conversation," McCarthy said Wednesday. "We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles."

McCarthy was asked if Rush's 4-0 record as a starter means that the Cowboys can be more careful with Dak, he said no.

Defenders Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence are nursing minor injuries, both are expected to play Sunday night.