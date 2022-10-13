Aikman on Rush vs. Dak: 'I think that is a real question the organization has to answer'

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current ESPN announcer Troy Aikman addressed the team's brewing quarterback controversy on Thursday morning.

Some fans have called for backup quarterback Cooper Rush to start over Dak Prescott, once Prescott returns from a thumb injury he suffered in Week One.

"If they win this game, you start asking the question, ‘Do we put Dak back in?’ Considering what they've been able to do, and how they've been able to win games with Cooper Rush, I think that becomes a real question the organization has to answer," Aikman said on 96.7/1310 The Ticket.

OXNARD, CA - AUGUST 01: Quarterbacks Cooper Rush #10 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys participate during training camp at River Ridge Fields on August 1, 2022 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Though the offense has been underwhelming at times, Rush is 4-0 as a Cowboys starter this season going into Sunday night's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rush is expected to start Sunday night's game, but Prescott resumed throwing on at practice Wednesday.

"I can see the headlines now ‘Aikman says play Rush’, but that is not what I'm saying at all. Dak is the quarterback of this franchise. I love the guy, and they're better with him at quarterback, but the team is playing good football right now," Aikman told the Musers.

Aikman brought up the 1991 season when he was benched in the playoffs for ‘hot hand’ backup Steve Beuerlein by head coach Jimmy Johnson.

"I wasn't happy about it," Aikman said.

The Cowboys take on the Eagles on Sunday at 7:20 p.m.