Cowboys vs. Ravens delayed second time to Dec. 8 due to Baltimore COVID-19 outbreak

article

The Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Baltimore Ravens is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 8.

It’s the second time the game has been moved due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among Ravens players.

The Cowboys-Ravens game was originally scheduled for Thursday night on FOX, but was moved to Monday, December 7 after the Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed.

Now, the Cowboys-Ravens game is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. kickoff on FOX4 next Tuesday. It’s believed to be the first Tuesday game in franchise history for Dallas.

The Ravens' struggle to contain the outbreak forced their rescheduled game this Tuesday against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday. It's the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night.

RELATED: Cowboys vs. Ravens game rescheduled due to COVID-19