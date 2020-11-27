Cowboys vs. Ravens game rescheduled due to COVID-19

article

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, has been rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens' organization.

The game will now be played on Monday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. This comes after the Ravens vs. Steelers game, which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was reschedulted a second time. That game will now be played Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Ravens have more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and their training facility is closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Lamar Jackson is among the Ravens who are under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.