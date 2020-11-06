Cowboys still deciding between Rush and Gilbert for Sunday’s game

article

The Cowboys may name Sunday’s starting quarterback on Friday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he’s impressed with what he saw from Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert in practice.

Neither has ever started an NFL game but they both have been around the league for a while.

Rush was Dak Prescott’s backup for three seasons and Gilbert, who played at Texas and SMU, is now on his eighth NFL roster.

“This is an awesome opportunity, love for it to be under different circumstances. I’m excited about it and I think Cooper’s in the same boat. And whoever’s name is called on Sunday, we’re both very excited about this opportunity and we’re getting ready to win a game so the two of us are preparing the best we can together to get ready to win a football game,” Gilbert said.

The 2-6 Cowboys take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.